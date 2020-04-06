Coronavirus India: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu and others have come together for a song titled Muskurayega India. The song will be out at 6 pm today.

In a bid to spread hope amid coronavirus lockdown in India, the leading actors of Bollywood have come together for a song titled Muskurayega India. Announcing the song on social media, Akshay Kumar on April 6, Monday, tweeted that a song titled Muskurayega India is all set to release at 6 pm today to give a ray of hope amidst times when our days have been clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared more details about Muskurayega India on his Twitter account. He said that Akshay Kumar and Jackky Bhagnani under their production houses Cape of Good Films and Just Music have collaborated for a song of hope titled Muskurayega India, which will feature leading actors of the Bollywood.

Along with Akshay Kumar and Jackky Bhagnani, actors like Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurana, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Ananya Panday will also feature in the song.

Take a look at the official poster of Muskurayega India:

An #AkshayKumar [Cape Of Good Films] and #JackkyBhagnani [Jjust Music] initiative… Leading actors come together to create a song of hope: #MuskurayegaIndia… OFFICIAL poster out now… Song out today at 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/1gmm3Nv8xx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2020

Earlier, several actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor had come together for an informational video sharing important do’s and don’t during coronavirus.

Please Please Please inn neeyamo ka paalan karein, apne aur doosron ki suraksha ke liye. Swasth rahein, surakshit rahein 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #WarAgainstVirus For more info please follow :- @CMOMaharashtra @mybmc on Twitter.@RSPicturez #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/ixlmiWmTuo — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2020

In India, the total number of novel coronavirus-COVID-19 confirmed cases has crossed 4000. As per Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare’s latest figures, there are 3666 active cases, 291 cured/discharged, 109 deaths and 1 migrated. Maharastra continues to be the worst affected state with 690 confirmed cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

