Coronavirus India: As Actor Anita Hassanandani turns a year older today, her friends and family are doing everything to ensure that her birthday become a special one. Here's how she is celebrating her birthday amid lockdown today-

Television actor Anita Hassanandani has turned a year older today but she is in no mood to let coronavirus lockdown hamper her mood this special day. Not just her, Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy and her industry friends Ekta Kapoor, Pearl V Puri, Karan Patel, Krystle D Souza among many others have pledged to make her birthday a special one. On her birthday eve, all Anita’s friends hopped on a video call and wished her a very happy birthday. Anita also cut her birthday cake amidst their presence.

Karan Patel, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, shared an adorable picture with Anita Hassanandani on his Instagram profile. Wishing her a very happy birthday, Karan called Anita his maddest friend and said that the photo is old and their bond is even older. Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani played an on-screen ex couple in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Actor Krystle D Souza also shared throwback photos with Anita Hassanandani and said she is blessed to have her in her life. She added that once the lockdown is over, they need to take a trip to the mountains and follow a strict diet.

Along with celebrating her birthday with her friends, Anita Hassanandani also shared a video on her Instagram account in which her husband can be seen preparing kheer for her. In her post, Anita shared that it is her birthday today and her husband is preparing world’s best kheer only for her.

