Coronavirus India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai and other television celebrities' initiative to raise funds for India's fight against coronavirus. The initiative has been started by television actor JD Majethia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the initiative of Television stars to raise funds for India’s fight against novel coronavirus- COVID-19. Reacting to a tweet of JD Majethia, in which he has urged fans to contribute their bit for PM Cares Fund so that they can interact with their favourite television celebrities, PM Modi called it an exceptional effort and thanked everyone for coming together for this initiative. The celebrities that are a part of the initiative are Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai, Bharti Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Karan V Grover, Gautam Rode among many others.

Shedding light on the intiative, JD Majethia had earlier shared with a news portal that he wanted to do something to support the people who have been affected by coronavirus pandemic. In these testing times, the television industry holds the power to come forward and support the cause.

Expressing his gratitude towards all the celebrities who have agreed to be a part of the intiative, JD Majethia said that every individual who contributes towards the cause will receive a special thank you message from their favourite celebrity. He hopes that this initiative will create an impact.

Also Read: Rashami Rocket: Aparshakti Khurana opens up about collaborating with Taapsee Pannu, reveals will take a final call after the lockdown

This is an exceptional effort by our TV stars to strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19. Thank you to all those who have come together for this. https://t.co/QgiHPETLG8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2020

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 21,000 mark, which includes 16454 active cases, 4257 cured/discharged/migrated and 681 deaths. Maharashtra, which continues to be the worst affected state of coronavirus in India, has reported 5652 cases and 269 deaths and is followed by Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan in terms of severity. Considering the situation at hand, the lockdown in India has been extended to May 3.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar starts up #MoveOnChallenge for all the women dealing with ugly breakup and past

India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 21393 (including 16454 active cases, 4257 cured/discharged/migrated and 681 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/P9XZTVVU8R — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

Also Read: Shivin Narang reacts to Beyhadh 2 co-starring Jennifer Winget going off-air

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App