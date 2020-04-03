Coronavirus India: Television actor Surbhi Chandna is giving workout motivation on her Instagram account by sharing videos of her planking during her free time in lockdown. Take a look-

Coronavirus India: Known to rule hearts with her impressive acting chops and an impressive personality, Television actor Surbhi Chandna is making the most out of her free time during lockdown. Be it cooking, eating home food, singing to doing household chores, the actress has made sure that she gives her fans an insight into what she has been doing in her free time. In one of her latest videos, Surbhi is shelling out workout motivation that will make you forget the gym and try out home workouts.

As she gets in the plank position, Surbhi says that she has been working out everyday since it is one of the best ways to utilise time. The actress says that she makes sure to take out sometime for working out after doing her household chores. Surbhi wrote in the caption that her evenings are now dedicated to home workouts.

A few days back, Surbhi had treated her fans with singing videos of not just herself but also her mother. As they jamm together, Surbhi wrote in the caption that she really enjoyed forgetting all the worries and being in the moment.

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna’s videos during home quarantine here:

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna recently wrapped up the shooting of Star Plus’s show Sanjivani, in which she played the role of Dr Ishani. The actress earlier rose to immense fame with her portrayal of Annika in Ishqbaaz.

