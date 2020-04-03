Coronavirus India: Known to rule hearts with her impressive acting chops and an impressive personality, Television actor Surbhi Chandna is making the most out of her free time during lockdown. Be it cooking, eating home food, singing to doing household chores, the actress has made sure that she gives her fans an insight into what she has been doing in her free time. In one of her latest videos, Surbhi is shelling out workout motivation that will make you forget the gym and try out home workouts.
As she gets in the plank position, Surbhi says that she has been working out everyday since it is one of the best ways to utilise time. The actress says that she makes sure to take out sometime for working out after doing her household chores. Surbhi wrote in the caption that her evenings are now dedicated to home workouts.
A few days back, Surbhi had treated her fans with singing videos of not just herself but also her mother. As they jamm together, Surbhi wrote in the caption that she really enjoyed forgetting all the worries and being in the moment.
Take a look at Surbhi Chandna’s videos during home quarantine here:
Planking Away Courtesy @raishrutirai @wilson_theleanmachine My Lovely Evenings are now dedicated to @change.thenewyou Home Workout Sessions.. thanks for Curating the workouts that includes different props i never imagined could have been used .. this is not the full video but i was Dead by the end of the plank 🥵
@arjunbijlani Jun tujhe to main chodungi nahi .. Chole Poori Craving Happened then extra pounds happened then Workout will happen but for now let our #earth heal is what i strongly believe and find happiness in every second of whats coming our way.. hope and pray this calms down soon #weareinthistogether @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 @vikaaskalantri @priyankavikaaskalantri @mohitmalik1113 @additemalik batao AAJ KHANE MAIN KYA HAI Now going back to polishing my skills for my next role #hellobai and cannot forget immense respect for all the househelps all over 🙏 menu – chole poori- onions nimbu – gajar mirchi lasan ka achaar – meethi lassi – AUR LAG GAYI WAAT
This woman is my superwoman Tried jamming with her and the little decent singing skills I possess comes from mother india shash @shashi_cp Forgetting all the worries and just being in the moment is what I enjoyed the most here ♥️ #stayhome #staysafe #weareinthistogether Batao aap sab iss waqt ke saath kya kuch kar rahe hai ?
After cooking its time to SING 🎤 Koshish Ki Hai Shayad Aapko Accha Lage *runsss* Making the most of my time and what better way to utilise this waqt My heads been spinning over-reading and over- watching about what our world is facing this is the best way to relax the senses .. try you guys #humsafar #pause #staysafe #weareinthistogether
South -indian food is my Life and here shash is making my favourite on my request and i plan to surprise her .. help her while she makes those soft fluffy idlis from her home-made batter.. these times will always be special since i am doing something I haven’t in a very long time.. spending this beautiful moment with my amo @shashi_cp She’s usually struggling almost everyday making all my fav healthy food to ensure i am fed well at work or post shoot and now is the time to make it special for the fam #letsmakethemostofit #timewithfamily Shot by – my talented dadu @chandnacp
On the work front, Surbhi Chandna recently wrapped up the shooting of Star Plus’s show Sanjivani, in which she played the role of Dr Ishani. The actress earlier rose to immense fame with her portrayal of Annika in Ishqbaaz.
And today we air the last episode of what i call – a Fulfilling experience of my life #sanjivani .. @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 I cannot thankyou both enough for having the faith in me and throwing this sweet challenge … A risky subject in todays TV TIMES ..letting me play her my way and immense respect to @starplus my home channel like i love calling it . Dr. Ishani has to be the most complicated the most difficult girl/character to decode and it has been a task cracking her and to still make her loveable – vulnerable – inspiring yet extremely strong was only possible because of my writers directors & the creatives.. the stylish doctor that i have looked in all phases of this season can only be credited to the stylists and the Hair Makeup Team. To add to the that and give the whole hospital drama feel was the fab team of cameramen.. in pictures you see different look tests , me going super short with my hair , these are the memories i will want to look back at – all the time To all my co actors the Seniors and Juniors for all the fun-great times but most importantly helping me learn from you to helping me better my craft in the process.. this was possible because of the crazily hardworking team including the ones i haven’t mentioned but make the workplace home away from home and never stop smiling ever ♥️ Then is the Fan Family and Viewers of #sanjivani that make it a ride in itself 😅.. We are the ones playing and living the characters and are extremely proud so nobody can feel them the way we do but respect always for the way you feel for them . #jobdonewell to us For now its a bye bye from #Dr.ISHANI To some newness ahead .. Wait for it 🥂
