Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebrities and many television stars are also trying to spread out precautions that everyone should take. Recently, actor Nakul Mehta shared a post in which he took a picture where the doors are closed and on the top of the window humanity wins was written. With that, Nakul attached a long note which says a lot of things, he wrote in the WhatsApp rumoured somewhere we are growing up the fear and the psychosis.

We are not trying to preserve our cells we are not taking the absolute precautions and our reservations are somewhere taken over concern for humanity. He said maybe this happened because of nature. Nature has decided to tell us the reality, this is the reason for our un-ethnicity, false religious beliefs, cast, political leanings, for which we are now facing. He said maybe this is the time to empathize with other humans. We need to enter introspect and we need to understand ourselves.

Television actor Jennifer Winget also posted the picture with the precaution note. In the picture, she was wearing a beautiful white gown but she covered her nose and mouth with her dress to showcase the need of Corona 101. She said in the caption it is necessary to cover your nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing. A person should use a tissue or his sleaves and he should not use his hands during that. She also suggested to throw the tissue far away and also to the disinfect the laundry to get rid of the viral infections.

