Corona 101: Stay indoors! For what it's worth, you deserve this break. It's just a matter of a week (well, only if we adhere) The government cant do everything, if you fail to co-operate. Social distancing cant kill, the virus can. Don't panic, adopt a dog, play with your dog all day. It helps. And as we heal, take note of the earth healing too.
Amidst the deluge of whatsappery, rumour mongering & growing fear psychosis, let self preservation not take over concern for humanity. Maybe, we called this upon ourselves, maybe it's nature's way of telling us to slow down, maybe it's for all us, independent of our ethnicities, religious belief's, caste, political leanings and personal value systems to come together and re acquaint ourselves on how to live together in harmony. Maybe, it's time for introspection. Can I engage, reach out and empathise with another human, independent of what they bring to us. Our careers & jobs are just that. They are purely means to bring food to the table & give us some sense of self worth. Can we rise above self gain and use this period of uncertainty, anxiety and fear to build a solid inner self & expand our lives by cherishing others. What are you thinking? Does this even make sense. Let's talk 😊
Television actor Jennifer Winget also posted the picture with the precaution note. In the picture, she was wearing a beautiful white gown but she covered her nose and mouth with her dress to showcase the need of Corona 101. She said in the caption it is necessary to cover your nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing. A person should use a tissue or his sleaves and he should not use his hands during that. She also suggested to throw the tissue far away and also to the disinfect the laundry to get rid of the viral infections.