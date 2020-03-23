Coronavirus outbreak: Amid coronavirus outbreak, actor Kamal Haasan wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a look at the condition of the lower-wage workers.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan wrote an open letter to Prime Minister to drag his attention towards the impact of lockdown on the lower-wage workers. Kamal Hassan wrote a letter on Monday after many cities announced a complete lockdown. He shared his concern for the people who cannot afford to stay at home, their survival depends on their daily wages.

In the letter, Kamal Haasan appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister, Government of India and the State Governments. He said being the citizen of India he wanted to pen this letter, he said that the country is facing a health emergency which needs full attention and undoubtedly, the governments’ actions are appreciable. He added that the experts claimed that India is one stage 2 of the spreading of this virus and with the sincere measures of the government it can be a halt on the stage 2.

After appreciating the measures taken by the government he tried to grab the attention of Prime Minister on the 12 crore workers who depend on their daily job for their daily meals. He urged that the government should do some direct cash transfer management for such workers. Kamal Haasan said that the government should focus on the work of The Economy Response Task Force. Here is the complete letter, written by Kamal Haasan.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the country has almost locked down and the citizens have been instructed to stay at home. People have self-quarantine themselves but the lower-wage workers have faced the financial problem.

