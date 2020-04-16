Coronavirus: In a conversation to a leading website Karanvir Sharma expressed his concern on the growing infected cases of coronavirus. The actor said in a hospital 25 patients were found infected with no travel history.

Coronavirus in India: The number of coronavirus positive cases has been increasing rapidly in the nation. The number has now jumped to 12,380 with a death toll of 414. By looking at the numbers, a leading website took an online interview with Karanvir Sharma, to know his viewpoints in the current scenario.

Karanvir lauded the government’s decision of lockdown extension, he said its the best decision was taken by closing the doors which can put brakes in the spread of the virus. However, feeling bad for the daily wage workers as they don’t have the income to complete their basic needs.

Karan further added, by looking at the positive cases, some people who have had been affected don’t have a travel history, so it might be community spread. So, staying at home can only solve the situation and soon things will back to normalcy as there was news that 25 new cases came in the hospital without travel history.

Expressing his concern, he said its a big battle and we have to deal with the situation, yes, bit of scared from the situation. Asking about the household chores, Karanvir said, hats off to all the maid who does all the odd jobs to earn, currently he promised to himself that he will clean his washroom once a week.he also found some of the things which were lost, scarier than exorcism of Emily Rose (laugh).

Indeed, Bollywood is playing a key role in creating awareness related to the virus, from donations to PM CARES fund to feeding thousands of needy people.

