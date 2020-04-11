Coronavirus: Producer Karim Morani with daughter Zoa and Shaza has been tested positive. Currently, they are under medical observation, Zoa from her Instagram Handel shares her schedule as a COVID-19 patient. Check here

Coronavirus: Infected cases in Maharastra has been increasing rapidly, the total number of cases has now jumped to 1,276 with a death toll of 110. Bollywood has also been gripped by the contagious virus, as Singer Kanika Kapoor, actor Purab Kohli, Chennai Express producer Karim Morani, with daughters Shaza and Zoa Morani has been tested positive from the virus.

Talking about Morani’s, the news was earlier confirmed by the close source to them, and Zoa’s latest post on her daily routine as COVID-19 patient, confirms the news fully. The actress shared a note on Instagram, which reads, Shaza and dad have been tested positive, however earlier there were no symptoms found. A few days later after some tests were done, they were found infected. So, giving the brief of the situation, Zoa shared her experience as a COVID-19 patient, so that it can help others.

From a few weeks, some symptoms like flu, running nose, sputum cough and uneasiness in the chest were going on, which was getting worst day by day, it reads. Currently, she has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. The actress also shared some tips to get relief from pain and wrote: As COVID- 19 patient, she does Pranayam and takes hot water which helps her a lot.

Check the post:

In the conversation with a daily website, Zoa revealed her daily schedule, which starts by morning 6 am following Pranayam with few exercises suggested by medical officials. After that, she gets a cup of tea from the hospital, and then she heads back to chit chat with all family members virtually. She also does binge-watching movies, web shows.

Zoa further added, that doctors are fine to her as they lighten up the mood by cracking jokes, though their hazmat suits are uncomfortable they manage to make all happy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App