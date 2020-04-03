Coronavirus: Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha recently revealed that she loves reading novels and also recommended some, Read here—

Coronavirus: Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha is among the finest television actors who miss no chance of astonishing her fans with her phenomenal acting skills and talent. The hottie did her debut with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom in 2007 and misses no chance of making her fans go weak in the knees with her roles and characters. Currently, when the entire country is under lockdown, Sriti Jha recently revealed her favorite pass time activity.

The actor revealed that when she is not shooting for Kumkum Bhagya, she loves reading novels at home. She added that during this lockdown she has completed several books and is currently engrossed in reading The Rules of Contagion written by Adam Kucharski. Not just this, she also recommended different books and quoted that during this crazy time one should read books like The City of Mirror, The Twelve and the Passage.

Sriti added that all these books are pacy, interesting and emotional and one will enjoy reading all these. She also recommended Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie as that is her favorite. Sriti also revealed that if you have just started reading books then, you should go with Nine Stories, The Catcher in the Rye by author JD Salinger.

On the work front, Sriti Jha is best known for her roles in shows like Rakt Sambandh with Naman Shaw and Dhruv Bhandari, Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava with Karanvir Bohra and drama series Kumkum Bhagya with Shabbir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar and Naina Singh.

