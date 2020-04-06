Coronavirus lockdown: Here's how Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actor Ratan Rajput spending her quarantine as she is stuck in a village, somewhere in Bihar, where she struggling to get basic facilities like bathroom and electricity.Watch video here

Coronavirus lockdown: After a 21-day lockdown, Bollywood celebs are utilising their quarantine in the most efficient yet luxurious way. However, it’s not the same for everyone, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actor Ratan Rajput has been stuck in a village, somewhere in Bihar, where she is dealing to get basic facilities like electricity and bathroom.

Through her social media account, she gives a daily update of her village life. In which she showcases the condition of toilets in the village, where she has to deal with it by using a translucent cloth as a door. She even talked about the power cut problem in the village, because of which she cant read newspapers.

Ratan also raised the concern that people in the village have very little awareness of the spread of COVID-19. Howbeit, Ratan knows survival to the fittest technique, as she does all the household chores like preparing food, washing clothes and utensils with full joy. Despite dealing with all this, she appeals to people not to step outside, stay safe and follow the Government instruction.

Talking about her quarantine videos they are as interesting as her commendable work in the industry. Ratan’s every video holds a certain message for all her fans. Meanwhile, she also participated in #9Baje9Pm sessions and shared a video on Instagram with a caption, mini Diwali with full of hope.

On the professional front, Ratan is one of the finest actresses in the industry, though she has done a few serials, they all brought love and appreciation for her due to her realistic prowess acting skill. Howbeit, she was last seen in the highest TRP gainer show Santoshi Maa serial, since then, she has been missing from TV screens.

