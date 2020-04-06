Coronavirus lockdown: After a 21-day lockdown, Bollywood celebs are utilising their quarantine in the most efficient yet luxurious way. However, it’s not the same for everyone, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actor Ratan Rajput has been stuck in a village, somewhere in Bihar, where she is dealing to get basic facilities like electricity and bathroom.
Through her social media account, she gives a daily update of her village life. In which she showcases the condition of toilets in the village, where she has to deal with it by using a translucent cloth as a door. She even talked about the power cut problem in the village, because of which she cant read newspapers.
Ratan also raised the concern that people in the village have very little awareness of the spread of COVID-19. Howbeit, Ratan knows survival to the fittest technique, as she does all the household chores like preparing food, washing clothes and utensils with full joy. Despite dealing with all this, she appeals to people not to step outside, stay safe and follow the Government instruction.
Check the post:
View this post on Instagram
Stop criticising the government and our PM for his decisions and actions …he is the true guardian of this country …तो पार्टी-पार्टी 🌷🤚बाद में खेल लेना अभी सब मिलकर देश की सोचो🙏 . . Note- Could anyone guide me on how to censor(add beep) swear words …badly needed🙏 . P.S.- Pardon me for my swear language ,wrong pronunciation (eg- fair not fear😊) and grammer. . . #cometogether #unite #followgovernmentguidelines #togetherwecan #jaibharat #रामभरोसे✨😇 .
Talking about her quarantine videos they are as interesting as her commendable work in the industry. Ratan’s every video holds a certain message for all her fans. Meanwhile, she also participated in #9Baje9Pm sessions and shared a video on Instagram with a caption, mini Diwali with full of hope.
Check the post:
View this post on Instagram
This medicinal tea or काढ़ा is very good for cold related problems in this unpredictable weather …this hot beverage is my daily morning dose☕️…now it’s my amateur attempt to show you guys the recipe(I know many of you are familiar with the process)…I hope you will like it 😊👍 . . P.S.- एक गरम चाय की प्याली हो😎 . . For more detailed videos visit YOUTUBE Link in bio👆 . #medicinaltea #herbaltea #drinkdaily #soundhealthandwellness #recipe #21dayslockdown #jaibharat #रामभरोसे✨😇
On the professional front, Ratan is one of the finest actresses in the industry, though she has done a few serials, they all brought love and appreciation for her due to her realistic prowess acting skill. Howbeit, she was last seen in the highest TRP gainer show Santoshi Maa serial, since then, she has been missing from TV screens.
View this post on Instagram
आओ मिलकर दीया जलायें।🪔 . . कुछ लोग ये भ्रम और ग़लत प्रचार फैला रहें हैं की कोरोना अमीरों को नुक़सान करेगा ग़रीबों को नहीं और एक अलग विचारधारा को मानने वाले कह रहे हैं की ये उनके अलावा दूसरे समुदायों को नुक़सान पहुँचायेगा । तो इनके अनुसार लॉकडाउन नहीं होना चाहिए,और सरकार के नियमों को ताक पर रख वो सब करना चाहिए जो सरकार के नियमों के विरुद्ध है।ऐसी संक्रमित सोच देश हित का नही सोचती। आज हम भारतवासी को एक नही दो-दो कोरोना से लड़ना है । एक अदृश कोरोना है और दूसरा दृश्य,जो ऐसी संक्रमित सोच रखने वाले ठेकेदार हैं जो अंधकार फैलाने में कोई कसर नही छोड़ रहे। हम सबको इन जैसे कोरोनाओं को प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi के कहे अनुसार कल रात को 9 बजे 9 मिनट तक दीया,मोमबत्ती,मोबाइल फ़्लैश लाइट दिखाकर अपनी एकता दिखानी है कि हम सक्षम है और इनसे निपटने में हम सब एक हैं। तो चलिए दिये से दीया जलाते हैं और इस अंधकार को भगाते हैं। #जयहिंद #जयभारत . . #9baje9minute #lightcandles #weareone #indiafightcorona #weshallovercome #stayhomestaysafe #jaihind #jaibharat #रामभरोसे✨😇