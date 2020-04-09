Coronavirus lockdown: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gets love all across the nation. During quarantine, his fans demand a selfie from him, taking no more time, the actor posted a selfie on Twitter and fullied his fans like a genie, see post here.

Coronavirus lockdown: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has a massive fan base, who loves him no matter what. Recently on twitter, his fans started trending #SidKiSelfie. After knowing about his fans’ wish, without wasting any more time, the actor posted a selfie on Twitter with a caption, your wish..my command.

In the photo, Sidharth was looking dapper in his all-time favorite pajamas and t-shirts with messy hair. Within no time, Sid fans showered love in the comment section. A user wrote: We know he hates selfies, but due to boredom in quarantine, we started using #SidKiSelfie. Thank you for fulfilling our wish, and from the next time, we won’t do it.

While another user wrote: Love you so much sir, your fans will always support you, keep smiling. The third user wrote: Sid cares about us, he uploaded his photo just after watching the trend. Indeed one of the finest bonds is of fans and artists.

Check the post here:

You guys know exactly how much I hate doing this …. couldn’t help had to give in …. but please don’t make this a habit 😋 love you guys.. Your wish.. my command.. #SidKiSelfie pic.twitter.com/25UhgbpdP4 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 8, 2020

Check social media reaction:

We know You hate selfies…! But we are f*ing bored in Quarantine days 😂

Yaad Aaygi thi🤷‍♂️ Nxt Time se nhi karenge selfies ki demand 😌 Yeh wala last tha! Thank you for always listening Us😘

♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️#WeLoveSidharth — Sidharth Shukla Fans (@Siddians) April 8, 2020

Sir , we love you so much , we always with you, your each and every project will get record . We are with you always . Keep smiling sir . Like this pic.twitter.com/hIBSChpMR0 — Sidharth Shukla Unity (@sidharth_unity) April 8, 2020

On the professional front, Sidharth has various budget projects in his kitty, recently he was featured in a romantic song, Bhula Dunga opposite BFF Shehnaz Gill. The video was developed after their fans demanded to see them in a project. The music video also became hit as it has the SidNaaz factor to it.

Watch Bhula Dunga song:

Meanwhile, talking about Sidharth’s quarantine period, the actor is enjoying this time with his mother. Recently he shared a video, where he can be seen doing household chores–cooking, washing utensils, cleaning, after watching him doing household work his fans called him Cute.

