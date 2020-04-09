Coronavirus lockdown: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has a massive fan base, who loves him no matter what. Recently on twitter, his fans started trending #SidKiSelfie. After knowing about his fans’ wish, without wasting any more time, the actor posted a selfie on Twitter with a caption, your wish..my command.
In the photo, Sidharth was looking dapper in his all-time favorite pajamas and t-shirts with messy hair. Within no time, Sid fans showered love in the comment section. A user wrote: We know he hates selfies, but due to boredom in quarantine, we started using #SidKiSelfie. Thank you for fulfilling our wish, and from the next time, we won’t do it.
While another user wrote: Love you so much sir, your fans will always support you, keep smiling. The third user wrote: Sid cares about us, he uploaded his photo just after watching the trend. Indeed one of the finest bonds is of fans and artists.
You guys know exactly how much I hate doing this …. couldn’t help had to give in …. but please don’t make this a habit 😋 love you guys.. Your wish.. my command.. #SidKiSelfie pic.twitter.com/25UhgbpdP4
— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 8, 2020
On the professional front, Sidharth has various budget projects in his kitty, recently he was featured in a romantic song, Bhula Dunga opposite BFF Shehnaz Gill. The video was developed after their fans demanded to see them in a project. The music video also became hit as it has the SidNaaz factor to it.
Meanwhile, talking about Sidharth’s quarantine period, the actor is enjoying this time with his mother. Recently he shared a video, where he can be seen doing household chores–cooking, washing utensils, cleaning, after watching him doing household work his fans called him Cute.