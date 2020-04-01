Coronavirus lockdown: Following the footsteps of director Rohit Shetty, actor Ajay Devgn came forward to help the daily breadwinners who do odd jobs on film sets. The actor donated the sum of Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The chief of FWICE, Ashoke Pandit called Devgn a real-life Singham.

Coronavirus lockdown: After Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Randeep Hooda, Raj Kumar Rao, T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar– following their footsteps actor Ajay Devgn contributed the sum of Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Amid novel coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment industry has shut down all its ongoing projects, which leads to severely hit the daily breadwinners who had been doing odd jobs on film sets to support their family. However, currently, they are jobless and without pay!

Meanwhile, FWICE chief, Ashoke Pandit announced and lauded the great work of Devgn and called him real-life Singham. Pandit shared a video on Twitter in which he thanked Devgn for donating Rs 51 lakh.

In the video, Pandit said, the money will be used for the help of daily wage workers, labours, technicians, and other daily craftsmen. He also appealed to every renowned writer, director, actor and producer to come forward in the battle against COVID-19 and to do their bit by supporting the federation, soon things will be under control and again they all can hear Light Camera Action! Pandit said.

Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. U have proved time & again, especially in times of crisis, that U are a real life #Singham. God bless U.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/e2NZ0V3q52 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 1, 2020

Director Rohit Shetty already contributed his part by donating Rs 51 lakh for the breadwinners. While Salman Khan also pledged to transfer money into the accounts of 25,000 daily wage workers. Indeed the whole Bollywood has joined hands to save the nation in every possible way.

PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had a telephonic conversation earlier today on the prevailing COVID19 situation in Maharashtra. They also discussed tomorrow's video conferencing scheduled at 11am between PM and all Chief Ministers: Maharashtra CMO Sources pic.twitter.com/B6HLtakCky — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, some actors also made a contribution to the Maharashtra CM relief fund and PM Cares Fund. Talking about the current scenario in India, positive cases stands at 1,637 with 1,466 active cases. However, the death toll jumped to 38, whereas 132 cases recovered.

