Coronavirus Lockdown: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's film Laxmmi Bomb is one of the most awaited films of the year. Amid reports of theatres being shut for a long time, reports are rife that the makers are considering to release Laxmmi Bomb on an OTT platform.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, one of the industries that has suffered huge losses is the Indian Film Industries. Several films have been postponed while many films have been put on hold. Even though the lockdown has been extended till May 3, reports are rife that cinemas will remain closed for months to ensure social distancing. In the backdrop of such a situation, talks have started between filmmakers and OTT platforms for a possible collaboration so that audiences get to see their favourite superstars within the comfort of their house and investors don’t face any losses.

Latest reports say Akshay Kumar, director Raghava Lawrence and the producers of the upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb are in talks with Disney Plus Hotstar to release the film on the OTT platform. A source close to the film unit has told a entertainment portal that both the parties are discussing the offer. A lot of post-production work is still pending and is taking a lot of time since the crew is working from home.

The makers are, however, looking forward to complete the film by June. Amid reports that theatres will continue to remain closed, the team of Laxmmi Bomb are figuring out the prospectives of a digital release. The source added that Akshay Kumar does not want the investors to face any losses. One of the major concerns for the makers right now is to make film available in small towns of India.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. The film was slated for a release on Eid 2020, i.e June 22, 2020 and clash with Salman Khan’s film Radhe. Akshay Kumar’s another film Sooryavanshi co-starring Katrina Kaif has also been postponed for time being.

