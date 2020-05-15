Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and others have shared their favourite 90s film amid coronavirus lockdown. Take a look at their picks here-

India has been on a lockdown since more than a month due to coronavirus pandemic. Even since the lockdown has been announced, most of the businesses and industries are either shut or working from home. One of the biggest industries in India, i.e the Indian Film Industries is also working from home and doing everything to cheer the people and aid the government of India in its fight against coronavirus. From releasing songs to sharing their day to day routine, Bollywood celebrities are showing their never seen before personality, which is relatable and fun-loving.

Amid the lockdown, a new trend has gripped Bollywood and it is all about 90s love. In this challenge, the celebrities are sharing their favourite 90s movie and tagging their peers to do the same. It all started after Kajol reacted to a post by Twitter India and revealed that her favourite 90s movies would be Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and tagged Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn revealed that his favourite 90s movie is Zakhm and further tagged Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan. Akshay Kumar revealed that his picks would be would be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna and further tagged Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. Ranveer Singh revealed that he absolutely loves 90s and two of his favourite 90s films would be Judwaa and Raja Babu. He further tagged Arjun Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar to do the challenge.

Thank you @ajaydevgn…so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna. I’m further tagging @ranveerofficial and @karanjohar to share theirs. #90slove https://t.co/1xiH5yk7t2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2020

90’s is the decade that defines me ! I love everything 90’s ! From films to fashion to music to pop culture ! Two of my absolute favourite movies from the 90’s are JUDWAA & RAJA BABU ! 🙂 I nominate @aliabbaszafar and Baba @arjunk26 to share their favourites 🙂 #90slove https://t.co/hWKFvyEqav — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 14, 2020

Arjun Kapoor has revealed that his favourite 90s films would be Mein Khiladi Tu Anari and DDLJ. He went forward to tag Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. To which, Varun Dhawan replied that his favourite 90s films would be Aakhen and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

90s, what a filmy decade 😍🎭, 2 of my favorite films from 90s are Main Khiladi Tu Anari & DDLJ. I would like to nominate @Varun_dvn & @kritisanon to know their favorite films from 90s. #90sLove https://t.co/IH8AL2wYEk — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) May 14, 2020

90’s kid always. My favourites would be aankhen and kuch kuch hota hain. I nominate @varunsharma90 and @ShraddhaKapoor https://t.co/pYheucKuhz — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 14, 2020

