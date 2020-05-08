Coronavirus Lockdown: The much anticipated film Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is most likely to release on Disney+ Hotstar in the month of June.

If the latest reports are to go by, the audiences would not have to wait long for Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated release Laxmmi Bomb. The film is reportedly all set to release on Disney + Hotstar in the month of June, ending the uncertainty around its theatrical release. Shedding some light on the Laxmmi Bomb’s release, a source close to the film unit recently revealed to a news portal that interactions are constantly on between Akshay Kumar, Fox Star Studios and Producer Tusshar Kapoor over video calls for last 3 weeks. It was finally decided on May 4 that Laxmmi Bomb will skip the theatres for an early OTT release.

Since it is a common belief that cinema halls would not open before September, the makers of the film feel that an OTT release is the best bet. The source informed the news portal that the shooting of Laxmmi Bomb is complete. The cast and crew of Laxmmi Bomb finished the final patch work in February. To ensure an early release, Director Raghava Lawrence is now working on the post production of the film from Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will dub for the film from home and send the final tapes to Raghava Lawrence in a few days.

When asked about the final deal, the source added that the combined value of digital and satellite rights is around Rs 90 to 100 crores along with income from music rights. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is expected to take home a fat paycheque since he is not only headlining the film but is producing it.

In the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen alongside Kiara Advani. Before Laxmmi Bomb, the duo have previously worked together in the film Good Newwz, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

