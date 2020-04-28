Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana was slated for a release on April 17, 2020. The filmmaker has said that he is open for a digital release but would like to take a decision after May 3.

Lockdown in India has reinitiated a conversation on the release of films. Since the cinema houses are shut, the release date of many films have been pushed ahead and urged filmmakers to consider releasing their films on OTT platforms. Amid reports that Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Kriti Sanon’s Mimi and Sunny Kaushal’s Shiddat are figuring out prospectives to release the film on digital platform, Shoojit Sircar, who has directed Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, has revealed if he plans a digital release.

In an interview with a news portal, Shoojit Sircar said that he would want his film to open in theatres as a filmmaker but the situation is unlike we have ever seen before. He is open to having a digital release for Gulabo Sitabo but that decision will be taken after May 3.

The filmmaker added that the case may not be the same for his other film Sardar Udham Singh biopic. He has envisioned that to be a big screen experience. Even when they were shooting for the film at Jallianwala Bagh, he had tears in his eyes. However, they are not thinking about that right now because the film is slated to release in January 2021.

Also Read: Paras Chhabra spills the beans about his equation with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge costar Shehnaaz Gill, says can’t handle her as she is irritating

Also Read: Ramzan 2020: Hina Khan stuns in a yellow suit; Ekta Kapoor, Rashami Desai, Tina Dutta and others shower compliments

Sharing his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana had earlier said in an interview that one always has to be on his/her toes as a co-actor in front of Big B. It is not easy. He is always so well prepared.

Also Read: After recovering from coronavirus, Kanika Kapoor offers to donate her plasma

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App