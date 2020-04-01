Coronavirus lockdown: Love in the times of lockdown, as actor Anushka Sharma shared a winsome photo of beau Virat Kholi. She even penned down a heartfelt note where she expresses her pain seeing the sufferings of fellow countrymen who are struggling to get the basic needs like food, water, and roof.
The caption reads: every dark cloud has a silver lining, though this time seems to be the worst one, as the nation has been a lockdown and people have to deal with the things we might have been ignoring. If this period will be respected and utilised then it will enable positivity and light which will shine bright.
Anushka also wrote: she is deeply in pain after seeing the suffering of the people who are currently struggling to get food, water, and roof which we call basic but it is not so basic for them. Its a lesson for all of us, which reflects a lesson of strive for work and to keep balance in life. She even extended her prayers with those families and wrote: may everyone be safe and secure.
Check the post here:
View this post on Instagram
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
She further wrote: her life is surrounded by all the blessings and she wants to express her compassion to those who are suffering. She wants to help them as much as she could do, this period has taught many things and every individual has learned such lessons from this time, hope it remains with us all. Meanwhile, with the note, she shared an adorable photo, where the couple is playing with their dog during this self-quarantine.