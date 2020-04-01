Coronavirus lockdown: Here's what actor Anushka Sharma learned from her self quarantine. Sharma wrote a heartfelt note and expresses her deep pain towards fellow countrymen who are currently suffering for food, water, and roof which are considered to be basic for others.

Coronavirus lockdown: Love in the times of lockdown, as actor Anushka Sharma shared a winsome photo of beau Virat Kholi. She even penned down a heartfelt note where she expresses her pain seeing the sufferings of fellow countrymen who are struggling to get the basic needs like food, water, and roof.

The caption reads: every dark cloud has a silver lining, though this time seems to be the worst one, as the nation has been a lockdown and people have to deal with the things we might have been ignoring. If this period will be respected and utilised then it will enable positivity and light which will shine bright.

Anushka also wrote: she is deeply in pain after seeing the suffering of the people who are currently struggling to get food, water, and roof which we call basic but it is not so basic for them. Its a lesson for all of us, which reflects a lesson of strive for work and to keep balance in life. She even extended her prayers with those families and wrote: may everyone be safe and secure.

She further wrote: her life is surrounded by all the blessings and she wants to express her compassion to those who are suffering. She wants to help them as much as she could do, this period has taught many things and every individual has learned such lessons from this time, hope it remains with us all. Meanwhile, with the note, she shared an adorable photo, where the couple is playing with their dog during this self-quarantine.

