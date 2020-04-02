Coronavirus lockdown: Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani recently opened up about the people suffering from fear and anxiety during this pandemic. Watch the video—

Coronavirus lockdown: This won’t be wrong to say that the entire country is at a standstill due to coronavirus crises. Though the government is leaving no stone unturned to protect the public and the PM has also imposed 21 days of lockdown, still, the number of positive cases are increasing with the death toll. The pandemic has not just affected the country mentally, it has also raised many questions on the economic status and has developed a fear amongst the people.

Due to the rising fear, many people are scared and are practicing self-isolation practices. Recently, Television actor Arjun Bijlani recently opened up about the issue and shared a video urging people to take care of their mental health and become emotionally strong during these crises. In his video, Arjun revealed that it is very important for the people suffering from anxiety, depression, and fear to take help by calling the helpline numbers.

Arjun added that 450 volunteers are all set to provide noble service to help people and guide them for being emotionally and mentally strong. He added that people should not hesitate as these volunteers are there to help them during these crises.

Not just this, some days back, Arjun Bijlani has also contributed Rs 5 lakh to PM CARES FUND and Rs 5 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Fund to help the government fight the battle against coronavirus. Further, all other actors like Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna and Sidharth Shukla are also urging people to follow the guidelines given by the government and stay home as social distancing is the only solution to get yourself safe from this virus.

