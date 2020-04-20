Arun Govil aka Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana in a recent interview shared what he gets and what he loses after Performing this iconic character. Arun Govil said that he had been rejected from many films due to his image of being Lord Ram in people's brains.

Arun Govil aka Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana in a recent interview shared what he gets and what he loses after Performing this iconic character. Arun Govil said that he had been rejected from many films due to his image of being Lord Ram in people’s brains. He has faced many things as he has taken the privileged of one thing. Also, he added that everything has its positives and negatives and what you all need to keep it the advantages turned out a form that thing. Undoubtedly, no other character could give me such a huge fan following and such huge respect in my life.

I have been repeatedly disqualified from the films but what this character has given to me 100 Bollywood films could not. Arun said it is happiness when you see the programs are re telecasted on television even after many years and it got the highest TRP in all eras. He said that Ramayana is a story that is relatable to all the generations and I felt great that television had decided to re telecast the show to give information to this generation too.

He said that Ramayana has given him the chance to put a forever impression on people. He also revealed that the makers have rejected them when he auditioned and took some other actor. After that makers called him back to play Ram. Also, Lakshman was also taken to play Shatrugan but after Laxman left the show he has been choosing to play the Laxman instead of Shatrughan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App