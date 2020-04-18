Sidharth Nigam is one of the most favourite names when it comes to the child actors of television. Sidharth Nigam cane into the limelight after his commendable performance in Historical drama Ashok Samrat.

Sidharth Nigam is one of the most favourite names when it comes to the child actors of television. Sidharth Nigam cane into the limelight after his commendable performance in Historical drama Ashok Samrat. Ashok Samrat is indeed a phenomenal character and the story has already a huge audience but this character of him made people crazy for him. He was being the most favourable and eligible teen crush of many.

Sidharth Nigam just not hy his looks and body he made people mad by his commendable acting skills. He doped into the character so well that people could not get off him. Well, this is not just one quality of him, he has also shared on and off relationship story with girlfriend Avneet Kaur. He has shared some Shayeri dedicated to love and break up. He has also shared how he saves Avneet from her mother when she got angry one her. Indeed they made a cute couple together but the best of their routine is, they managed to bring a smile on each other face.

Sidharth Nigam has recently been seen in the lead role of Sab tv show. He performed another periodically historic show Alladin. He has performed a phenomenal role of Alladin and again more loved and the huge audience.

Sidharth Nigam has also shared some interesting insiders of his real-life and obviously about his love life. Well, you all will be shocked after listing to his extravagant shayries, you will fall in life with it and will ask for more. Although the ultimate stuff came directly from the heart and touch the audience’s mind.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App