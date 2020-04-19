Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz has drawn an amazing image and huge audience from Bigg Boss 13. Asim Riaz got such quick popularity that his fans stayed by him on Twitter throughout the season. Even now they are missing their hero and started trending him on Twitter again.

Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz has drawn an amazing image and huge audience from Bigg Boss 13. A boy who has entered in Bigg Boss 13 with very less popularity and who has been struggling for long got a perfect platform to groom himself. As Bigg Boss himself unveiled that Asim Riaz has been finalized 5 hours before the beginning of the show. Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla were the two faces who have been stayed in limelight throughout the season. But Sidharth Shukla already has colours fan following as he has done two shows with colours.

But Asim Riaz who made his debut on television done a great job. He has indeed performed well that made his such a star today. Asim Riaz bagged a huge fan following after Bigg Boss. Although he did not win the show she won the hearts.

Asim Riaz got such quick popularity that his fans stayed by him on Twitter throughout the season. Even now they are missing their hero and started trending him on Twitter again. Recently his fans Tweeted out pride Asim on Twitter. Asim Riaz has also done 2 music videos after coming back from the Bigg Boss house. One with lady gaga Jaqueline Fernandez and one with her lady love Himanshi Khurana.

Asim Riaz does not only get popularity in the show but he also gets his lady love in the house. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met inside the Bigg Boss house and fall in love with each other. His fans also loved the chemistry among them and showered love on them too.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App