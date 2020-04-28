Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is back to reclaim the title of being the most entertaining celebrities in India. Her latest video on Tik Tok is taking social media by a storm for all the right reasons. Take a look-

Bigg Boss 13 gave the audiences one of the biggest entertainers of the year- Shehnaaz Gill. No matter what she does, she ends up winning everyone’s heart with her cuteness and frank attitude. Even during lockdown, Shehnaaz is determined to make her fans smile and is leaving no stone unturned to share relatable jokes on coronavirus lockdown. Be it falling in love with a rat at her house to cursing China in chinese, Shehnaaz is taking social media by a storm with her hilarious videos on TikTok.

In her recent video, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen cursing men to remain single their whole lives. You must be wondering why? What have they done to remain single? Here’s an explanation. Shehnaaz starts the video by saying there are men who are saying that women will grow out a moustache during lockdown.

As she starts weeping, Shehnaaz says that she is telling them that to not say like this. She goes further to curses them that they will all die single. Shehnaaz’s antics in the video are so cute that you wouldn’t be able to resist yourself from laughing.

Also Read: After Ramayan, Arun Govil played Jeetendra’s younger brother in this mythological film

Also Read: Hina Khan says staying in Bigg Boss house and COVID-19 quarantine has nothing in common

Take a look:

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill was seen in Colors’ show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge after Bigg Boss 13. She walked out of the grand finale of the show citing her love for Sidharth Shukla. Post which, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla starred in Darshan Raval’s music video Bhula Dunga, which has crossed 57 million views on YouTube.

Also Read: Anup Jalota wishes to see Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in his biopic

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App