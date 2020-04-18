Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla has ruled people's hearts during the show and even now he is grabbing enough attention from the fans on Twitter. On Friday he has started a trend on Twitter, askSid.

Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla has ruled people’s hearts during the show and even now he is grabbing enough attention from the fans on Twitter. On Friday he has started a trend on Twitter, askSid. After that his fans did not keep calm they had started texting him and started asking him some interesting questions. It was not less than a treat to Sidharth Shukla fans and they just bombarded the questions on his account.

A few fans asked him about his bonding with Shehnaaz Gill. Siddharth Shukla said that is the cute friend and one of the sweetest girls. He added many drops to her but did not put any love angle to it. Now it is clear from Sidharth Shukla just considers Shehnaaz as a friend and there is nothing beyond that. Sidharth Shukla has also been asked about the ladies he has admired and interesting Shehnaaz Gill was not the answer to this question.

Indeed Sidharth Shukla has enjoyed time with the fans and these days he is spending good quality time with the fans. Sidharth Shukla who has not been so much into social media is now entertaining his fans and utilizing the quarantine.

Sidharth Shukla’s fans are also enjoying that the star is giving time to them and their questions have been taken. So this session has turned out to be ultra amazing for the fans and for Sidharth Shukla as well. Sidharth Shukla has posted many pictures in recent times to stay connected to his fans.

