Coronavirus lockdown: Owing to low TRP ratings, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao starring Sheen Das, Anagha Bhosale, Seema Biswas and Mohan Joshi is likely to be pulled off air next month.

Television is one of the industries in India that has been severely impacted by the nationwide lockdown due to novel coronavirus-COVID-19. Ever since the pandemic has started expanding its reach in India, all the shooting of television shows has been put on hold. Moreover, there are several shows that are being pulled off air. One of the shows that has joined the long list is Star Plus’s show Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao. Launched in January this year, the telly show might go off air next month due to low TRP ratings.

Revolving around two ambitious sisters who have been assigned the responsibility of taking care of their grandparents, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma stars Sheen Das, Anagha Bhosale, Seema Biswas and Mohan Joshi in lead roles. Going by the latest buzz around the show, it is unlikely that the show will return on air after lockdown.

Before Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao, shows like Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Ishaaro Ishaaro Mein have also been axed by the makers citing their finite storylines. Reacting to the same, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang recently told a news portal that they don’t have any clarity on this issue yet but anything is possible.

He added that Beyhadh 2 is a big brand with a huge following. Although it is a finite show that was nearing its end, they could have done justice to the show and its audience by providing it a logical end.

