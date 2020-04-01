Coronavirus lockdown day 8: A number of people got bored in the lockdown and they have nothing to do in this quarantine. If you really feel so then look at Mrunal Thakur and Anushka Sharma and see how they are spending time at home.

Coronavirus lockdown day 8: Amid coronavirus, lockdown celebrities are continuously inspiring the nation to stay home and stay safe. Many celebrities are sharing what they are doing at their homes to make their isolation happier. Now many people might say that this is happening with them because they have enough money to sit at home and enjoy it.

But if you will look at these videos you will see how easier it is to stay happy. In a recent video, Mrunal Thakur has been seen chopping her father’s hair, earlier we have seen that Anushka Sharma also become the hairstylist to her husband, India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. A number of times we have seen that Anushka and Virat spend quality time with each other and try to make it a super happy married life. Undoubtedly they always set goals of being the perfect couple. Actually, it does not take too much money to stay happy.

It is easier if just want to be happy in all the situation. Like Anushka and Virat are spending quality time and they are understanding each other more in this quarantine you all can find ways to stay happy. Also, Mrunal Thakur who has impressed the fans in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 and also gave a big bang performance in Batla house has been spending some quality time with family. These videos will leave you in awe and will motivate you to stay home and celebrate with the family even in a crucial time too.

