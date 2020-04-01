Coronavirus lockdown day 8: Amid coronavirus, lockdown celebrities are continuously inspiring the nation to stay home and stay safe. Many celebrities are sharing what they are doing at their homes to make their isolation happier. Now many people might say that this is happening with them because they have enough money to sit at home and enjoy it.
But if you will look at these videos you will see how easier it is to stay happy. In a recent video, Mrunal Thakur has been seen chopping her father’s hair, earlier we have seen that Anushka Sharma also become the hairstylist to her husband, India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. A number of times we have seen that Anushka and Virat spend quality time with each other and try to make it a super happy married life. Undoubtedly they always set goals of being the perfect couple. Actually, it does not take too much money to stay happy.
Meanwhile, in quarantine.. 💇🏻♂💁🏻♀ pic.twitter.com/XO0UJ7NmSU
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 28, 2020
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
Behind the scenes . . . . I believe every person is born with a talent, some with many. While I have always loved acting, I have a secret passion of my own – hair styling. I make sure to spend every spare moment either styling my sister’s hair or learning new techniques. The best way for me to keep myself motivated is to learn something new every day. From dreamy hairstyles to men’s haircuts (thanks @anushkasharma for the inspiration) I only get better by the day! Thank you to my lovely talented entourage @lakshsingh_hair , @nishisingh_muah , @kimberlychu93 @missblender and @mallikajolly who keep my hair sane on set and inspire me to work towards getting better. And a special thank you for my beautiful @missblender for being my forever model and @aashianahluwalia for being my forever photographer P.S hope you guys are taking good care and plz don’t be the carrier of #covid19 #quarentine #hairstylist #hairstyles #braids #learning #haircut
It is easier if just want to be happy in all the situation. Like Anushka and Virat are spending quality time and they are understanding each other more in this quarantine you all can find ways to stay happy. Also, Mrunal Thakur who has impressed the fans in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 and also gave a big bang performance in Batla house has been spending some quality time with family. These videos will leave you in awe and will motivate you to stay home and celebrate with the family even in a crucial time too.