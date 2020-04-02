Jasmin Bhasin who has been last seen in Naagin 4 in the character of Nayanthara has taken off from the show. She has not taken her hands back because of coronavirus but she has taken the decision due to some other reasons. Way before lockdown, Rashami Desai took her place and give her character a new name, Shalaka. Jasmin Bhasin is an interview talks about her quarantine days. She said that she is spending a healthy time with family and taking all the required precautions to keep the family safe and happy.

She has been also seen in a reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9, where Rohit Shetty trolled her a lot because she always got scared of everything. At the same time, she received appreciation for her bravery. Now the actress said that she is happy at home and she might be seen in Bigg Boss season 14 as she got influenced by the show. Talking about Rashami Desai’s new character she said that she liked her entry and her character is also very well written. She said that the show will take new turns and people will definitely like it.

On lockdown, Jasmin said it is very important and it has been announced for people safety. The actress has been asked that people are not taking it seriously and giving funny solutions to it. Jasmin said that it is not funny, it is not a joke and one should understand the seriousness of the issue. Everyone should stay at home and must follow lockdown protocols.

