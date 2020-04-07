Coronavirus lockdown: All-time favourite show, Ramayan was remaked in 2012, but very few people know that ace actress Divyanka Tripathi was once part of it. In the show, she played Chandradev's role as a Devi apsara of heaven. Watch video

Coronavirus lockdown: Within one week, Ramanand Sagar’s re-run mythological drama, Ramayana is among the top gainers in TRP with 51 million viewership! However, does anyone know that ace actor Divyanka Tripathi was once the part of Ramayan remake?

If not here’s all the proof to prove the news right, in 2012, Ramayan remake was produced by Sagar arts, where the actress played Chandradev’s role in Devi apsara avatar. The show aired for about 1 year with 56 successful episodes in total. Howbeit, Gagan Malik as Rama, Neha Sargam were in lead roles, though Divyanak had a small part in the show, it was much appreciated by the viewers.

Talking about the 1987 Ramayan TV series, it is garnering love across the nation. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the news, that the show will make a comeback on DD news. The decision was taken, just after a 21-day lockdown was imposed. Some more shows from the golden era– Shaktiman, Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus, Alif Laila, Mahabharata, Chanakya, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Buniyaad, and Shrimann Shrimati has been re-telecast on DD news.

Watch Divyanka Tripathi in Ramayan:

Ramayan on- air twice a day at 9:00 am and 9:00 pm. Meanwhile, according to BARC, Nielsen’s report: total viewership rate has a spike of 42 per cent, where most of the viewership is coming from mega and urban places. Within 1 week the number of TV watchers has increased to 62 million. The reason behind the tremendous gain in viewership is, currently TV is the only source of entertainment in Indian families. By looking at the data, other show makers are also planning to re-run their once highest TRP gainer serials.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App