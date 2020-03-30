Coronavirus lockdown: After Ekta Kapoor and Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi has taken the safe hands challenge. While showing the right way to wash hands, the actress also nominated Smriti Irani to do the same.

Coronavirus lockdown: The 21-day lockdown imposed by the Indian government to counter the spread of novel coronavirus-COVID-19 has allowed everyone to sit at home and and explore their passion while taking care of their health. A challenge that has especially gone viral on social media to spread awareness about the right way to wash hands is the safe hands challenge. From Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone to media mogul Ekta Kapoor, everyone has been sharing safe hands video with their fans on social media. The latest celebrity to follow the same route is none other than Divyanka Tripathi.

Divyanka Tripathi has shared a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen politely explaining how to wash hands the right way. In the caption, Divyanka wrote that this video is for all those people who might have missed out on watching such similar videos on the Internet and also the ones who still wash their hands in old-fashioned buckets. She has attempted to do this challenge because she has been nominated by Ekta Kapoor. Taking the chain forward, Divyanka Tripathi nominated television actress turned politician Smriti Irani.

Ever since the lockdown has been announced, Divyanka Tripathi has been making efforts to stay connected with her fans, be it by sharing photos of home-cooked food to fun videos with her husband Vivek Dahiya.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi was recently seen in Alt Balaji’s web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Touted as one of the most loved and popular actresses of Indian Television, she rose to fame with shows like Banoo Mein Teri Dulhan and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

