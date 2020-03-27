Coronavirus lockdown: Though the outbreak of coronavirus has affected everyone’s lifestyle, but it seems that now people have accepted this house lock and are enjoying doing those things which they normally can’t do because of lack of time. From cooking, mopping, gardening to dancing and spending time with family, even the celebrities are enjoying this 21-days lockdown at their homes.

Recently, director and producer Ekta Kapoor shared a hilarious video which is a snippet from Jeetendra’s film which showcases how will women look after 21 days of lockdown if the beauty parlors remain shut. Talking about Ekta Kapoor’s self-quarantine, the producer is actually enjoying her time as recently she shared a video of son Ravi dancing.

Moreover, due to coronavirus outbreak, all the shooting of Tv shows, films, and web series has been shut till April 14 so not just the entertainment industry but currently, the whole world has come to a standstill. Moreover, many celebrities are also sharing different thing which they are practicing sitting at homes.

Moreover, to match up with the entertainment dose, Ekta Kapoor also announced replacements of Zee Tv’s popular show Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. Ekta Kapoor decided to telecast her ALT Balaji web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and Kehne Ko Hum Safar Hain on Zee tv on the same time slot to make people stick to their house. Further, to add up the romantic level, Ekta Kapoor also announced to show Baarish on Zee Tv at 10 pm.

