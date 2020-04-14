Coronavirus lockdown extension: Maharastra Government shares a thanking note to actor Shah Rukh Khan for donating 25,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in hospitals across Maharashtra.

Coronavirus lockdown extension: In the time coronavirus crisis, Bollywood came in support of the Government in the mission to save more and more lives, as PM Narendra Modi gave the motto ‘Jaan Bhi Jahan Bhi’. After donating to PM CARES, Maharashtra CM’s fund, 4 storey building of office premises for the treatment of COVID- 19 patient, now the actor donated 25,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical teams across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Government thanked him on twitter and wrote: Thank you, Mr Shah Rukh Khan, for making a donation of 25,000 PPE kits. This will help in the battle against coronavirus and also protect the frontline workers’ care team.

In reply, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: Thank you for sourcing the kits. We are standing united in the endeavor to protect humanity and our family. Glab to serve the nation. Earlier this week, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also thanked Gauri and SRK for offering their 4-storey building to help the coronawarriors.

Check the post:

Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020

SRK also playing a key role in creating awareness among the people, by posting video messages explaining the importance of coronavirus. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan also gave his 4 storey office promises to the government for infected patient treatments. According to a source close to the actor, he already did his bit, by donation to NGO’s, PM Cares Fund and also pledged to support Lal Singh Chhadha’s crew.

While Salman Khan developed the video with an aim to make people understand the value of social distancing, as it is the only way to mitigate the spread of the deadly dieasease.

