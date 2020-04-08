Faisal Khan who has been first appearing in the dance reality show, Dance India Dance Lil' Chaps 2. The actor has recently interacted with a media portal where he talked about his health, his upcoming projects and his days in quarantine.

Faisal Khan who has been first appearing in the dance reality show, Dance India Dance Lil’ Chaps 2. He emerged as the winner and by that time he worked so hard and grab the attention of people. After that, he has been seen on other platforms. One of the most iconic shows that he has done is Maharana Pratap which telecasted on Sony Tv at 10 pm for more than a year.

Faisal Khan also won other Dance Reality shows, he bagged the title of Jhalak Dikhlaja. The actor has recently interacted with a media portal where he talked about his health, his upcoming projects and his days in quarantine. Faisal said he is spending quality time with family and most of his time is going in cooking and cleaning. He is trying some new dishes for the family and also he is managing his personal stuff.

Quarantine days are ok for him because he is getting time to take care of his injury. A few months ago he met with a leg injury but now he is getting proper rest as per doctors’ instruction. Faisal said that he will soon throw some tutorial videos for his fans as his fans are demanding it. Once he will be fine he will release the videos.

On his upcoming projects, Faizal said that everyone was asking about this, he did not confirm things because of his injury and his doctor asked him to proper rest otherwise it would affect him in future, projects are lined up and once this pandemic will over he will get back to work.

