Coronavirus lockdown: Self-analyzing is the best way to learn something and in these 21 days lockdown, actress Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, and Rashami Desai is currently busy exploring their hidden talents which were certainly ignored due to their tight shooting schedules. These actresses are setting a perfect example of how to utilized time during self-quarantine.

Where Hina Khan time and again is posting informative videos on COVID-19 and helping people on how to stay safe indoors. Talking about her hidden talent then she could be an influential fitness coach as her perfect midriff explains her love towards fitness. Meanwhile, her recent post revealed that she is a painter too!

Whereas, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress, Erica Fernandes who is well known for her commendable work, is currently finding cooking therapeutic. During self-quarantine, she posted a photograph where she can be seen prepping a meal. However, her fans got to know that she’s an equally talented artist too.

Talking about Divyanka Tripathi and Rashami Desai, then they are a true fashionista as their Instagram is the proof of it! Each dress code is trendy, fashionable and classy too. More than a million people follow them on twitter, so seems like they can be a fashion designer.

Their regal outfits, inspires people to dress up like them. None the less, they have a passion for cooking too, as Rashami in BB 13 house was seen cooking meals for all the contestants, while, Divyanka’s recent post, where she can be seen barbecuing some vegetables for her hubby. Indeed these celebrities are setting a perfect example on how to utilise the self-isolation time.

