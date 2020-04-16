Sunny Leone's interesting and innovative mask idea will leave you in splits but indeed it is useful and it takes 30 seconds to make. Sunny Leone is a fashionista and ladies follow her for her fabulous looks and for her mindblowing clothing.

Sunny Leone’s interesting and innovative mask idea will leave you in splits but indeed it is useful and it takes 30 seconds to make. Sunny Leone is a fashionista and ladies follow her for her fabulous looks and for her mindblowing clothing. She is icons among the boys and everyone just wants to meet him once. Sunny Leone kept herself on top on Google searches but her cute and crazy activities made her even more popular and people just can’t keep themselves away from her. She is indeed a super package who is loved by everyone.

Sunny Leone’s crazy idea is not just crazy it also works if you have no time to make masks at home you can try her idea. She made the diaper a fully useful mask in 30 seconds. However, Sunny Leone is also spending time with family at her Mumbai residence with the kids and not liking the lockdown at all as it has totally changed her schedule.

She told a media portal that it is very difficult for her to stay at home and fulfil all the household duties and to give equal time to her their title toddlers. As she has to make them study, food and fun time as well. She said that it is not like that it cannot be down but it takes her more hours than a day gives. Sunny shared some crazy things from quarantine that you all might can relate to.

Sunny leone has been last seen in the most popular dating show Splitsvilla, she has been hosting the show for a long time. She has also be seen in many films with an extravagant role. He Instagram profile is enough to make people fall in love with her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App