Sidharth Shukla has been one of the most talked persons in the last few months. Not just in Bigg Boss 13 his appearance in the shows also made him everyone's favourite.

Sidharth Shukla has been one of the most talked persons in the last few months. Not just in Bigg Boss 13 his appearance in the shows also made him super. He is one of the most iconic faces of the television industry. But after coming in Bigg Boss people have seen different personalities of him. He has been one of the most loved contestants and also grabbed the maximum votes out there. He turned out to be the winner of Bigg Boss season 13.

Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla remained in the limelight even after Bigg Boss ended his fans turned crazy and stayed tuned to Twitter for his quarantine updates. In a recent interview, Sidharth Shukla shares that he has been cooking for long in the quarantine and got tired of it. He exempted cooking and said that he is enjoying healthy sleep in quarantine. The best part of the quarantine is he is getting enough type to take sleep and he has been enjoying a healthy diet plus family time. Well, Sidharth Shukla has also been in limelight because of his relationship status.

The fans are keen to know if he has some feelings for Rashami Desai or Shehnaaaz Gill. However, there is a common group of fans for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill that has given them a sweet title Sidnaz and keep them trending on social media. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz GillHave also been seen in a music video which grabs the huge attention of the audience and has been loved by their fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App