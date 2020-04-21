Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have been one of the most talked couples of Bigg Boss season 13. Here is how this cute couple is spending time during the quarantine.

Coronavirus Lockdown: Amid lockdown, many people are sharing different challenges on social media applications. Undoubtedly the celebrities are not untouched of it, they have also been seen enjoying these challenges. Well, talking about these challenges and celebs we must look at Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. They are also enjoying social media and real-life challenges during a lockdown.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are brand new couples to the television viewers and indeed one of the most loved couples of Bigg Boss 13. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have met in Bigg Boss and they Asim fall in love with him. Later, Himanshi also accepted his and now they both are seen enjoying happy chemistry. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have also been kept in the headlines because of their controversial love story.

Asim Riaz has been a lesser-known contestant when he entered the show but now he has gathered an immense fan following for himself and he also got his lady love. Now, this quarantine have been interesting for both of them. Recently they have been seen in a music video, they also received immense love from the audience.

They have also shared extravagant and sensational pictures from the shoot for Fitlook. They both were looking so amazing that no one could take off their eyes from them. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s love story and the post chemistry is really appealing for people and have made the audience crazy for them. For more such updates stay connect to NewsX.

