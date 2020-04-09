Coronavirus: Virtual director Prasoon Pandey’s much appreciated short film, Family explains the importance of social distancing, featuring megastars–Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiva Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, and Diljit Dosanjh.

In an interview given to PTI, Prasoon said, he was amazed to see how creatively actors performed in the short film, Family. Alia and Ranbir filmed each other’s part, while Priyanka who is currently in self-isolation in Los Angeles, her portion was shot by her hubby Nick Jonas. Talking about Amitji’s segment he was shot by his son Abhishek. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth Ji’s daughter, Soundarya helped him to shoot his portion.

Prasoon added, everyone performed their part brilliantly, Alia and Ranbir handled the camera so graciously, the frame didn’t break or nor with a jerk, they are so selfless. Further stating, he had sent all the details about the shot, how to frame, direction to look at, and from which angle it has to be shoot so that when each portion will be joined, it should seem all inflow.

A unique visual experience awaits you. Something that is being attempted for the very first time. To know more, tune-in to SONY Pictures Networks channels, on Monday, 6th April, at 9 PM

On April 2, he shared all the details and asked if they could shoot for the film, they immediately agreed and shot the film by the next day, said Prasoon. Asking about how he got this idea, Prasoon stated, by looking at the current situation, he discussed with his brother Adman Piyush Pandey to shoot a film giving message of social distancing while staying home, but all have to act like they are actual in contact.

