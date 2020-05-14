Television actor Hina Khan is raising the temperatures on social media amid coronavirus lockdown with her latest photoshoot. The photos have crossed 3 lakh likes on Instagram in just 6 hours.

If there is one actor who has not let the lockdown affect her spirits then it is popular television actor Hina Khan. Capturing every little moment on her Instagram, Hina has made quarantine look like an easy ride. From cooking, cleaning, sketching, making informational YouTube videos to featuring in short films, she has been keeping herself busy and her fans entertained. Amid reports of a lockdown 4.0, Hina has now turned up the glam level to evade lockdown blues.

In the photos shared on her Instagram account, Hina Khan can be seen dressed in a stunningly beautiful body-hugging floral gown. She teamed up her look with loose curly hair, red lipstick and bit of oomph. Needless to say, Hina looks picture perfect in the photos.

In just a span of 6 hours, the photos have crossed 3 lakh likes on Instagram and the comment section is flooded with compliments. Some of the celebrities who have praised Hina’s looks in the comment section include Sonu Thukral, Tina Dutta and Adhyayan Suman. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Hina wrote in the caption that she has figured out that her body type is an hourglass with a few extra minutes.

On the professional front, Hina Khan rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus’s hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She later carved a space for herself amongst the heart of audiences with Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the recent years, she has been diverting her energies to films. Her upcoming projects include The Country of Blind and WishList.

