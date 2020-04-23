Coronavirus lockdown: Television actor Hina Khan has shared glamorous photos from pre-corona days. While sharing the post on her Instagram account, Hina Khan said woh bhi kya din the.

After about a month of lockdown, Hina Khan is missing the days when she could step out of the house in a full-glam avatar. Even though she has been determined to make her days in quarantine quite productive and worthwhile, her latest post on Instagram suggests that she is surely missing the pre-corona days. In her latest post on the social media platform, Hina Khan can be seen looking out of a car’s window.

While Hina Khan does that, she is seen dressed in a stunning one-shoulder blue dress with a metallic belt. She topped off her look with loose curly hair and minimal makeup. Sharing the photo on her profile, Hina captioned the post as ‘Woh Bhi Kya Din The’.

In just a few hours, the post has garnered about 3 lakh likes. Along with her hundreds of fans, celebrities like Rashami Desai, Nakul Mehta, Sonu Thukral and Adhayan Suman have also showered compliments in the comment section below.

Speaking about her time in quarantine and the lessons she has learnt during this time, Hina Khan recently shared with a news portal that she believes humans are the virus and the earth is now healing on its own since we are at home. The actor expressed that we should do this every month to let the earth breathe. We should learn from this experience and see a positive change around us. On the work front, Hina Khan will be seen in an upcoming short film titled Smartphone. The film is slated for a release on April 24, 2020.

