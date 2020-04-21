Television actor Hina Khan is making the most out of her time in Quarantine. Ever since the lockdown has been announced, Hina has been trying her hand at cooking, sketching, working out and making informational videos on YouTube to keep her and her fans engaged. In a recent interview with a news portal, the actor opened up about all the lessons she has learnt during her time in self isolation. Hina said that she believes that humans are the virus. Since we are all at home now, the earth is healing on its own.
Advocating to do this once a month and let the earth breathe, Hina said that maybe we all can learn from this experience and see a positive change around us. When asked what would be the impact of the lockdown on cinema, the actor said that she was talking to casting director Mukesh Chhabra about it. He said that while there were 10 films releasing every month earlier, it would now come down to 1 or 2. So, there will definitely a ripple effect.
The actor also shared that she feels the filmmakers would opt for the OTT platforms to push out their films. Meanwhile, airlines and theatres would decide to space out their seating arrangements. Furthermore, she shunned down the possibilities of travelling anywhere anytime soon.
Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there! Stay Safe and let us al avoid silly #LoopHoles #21LockDown #WeAreInThisTogether
My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge..And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown #21DayLockDown #StayIndoors #Meditation #SketchingTime
On the professional front, Hina Khan will be seen in an upcoming short film titled Smartphone, in which she will be seen in a de-glam look. The short film is slated for a release on April 24, 2020.
Very excited for you all to see this project! #SmartPhone @realkunaalroykapur @akshay0beroi @ankushhbhatt @ulluapp #Repost @ulluapp with @get_repost ・・・ Can smart phone be smarter than our smartness?? A story of the biggest addiction in today's world- SMARTPHONE- Revealing soon!! #Smartphone #MotionPoster #HinaKhan #KunaalRoyKapur #AkshayOberoi #veronicavanij #UlluOriginals #upcoming #ulluapp
