Coronavirus lockdown: Television actor Hina Khan has shared lessons learnt during her time in lockdown. The actor has also shared how this would impact the business of cinema.

Television actor Hina Khan is making the most out of her time in Quarantine. Ever since the lockdown has been announced, Hina has been trying her hand at cooking, sketching, working out and making informational videos on YouTube to keep her and her fans engaged. In a recent interview with a news portal, the actor opened up about all the lessons she has learnt during her time in self isolation. Hina said that she believes that humans are the virus. Since we are all at home now, the earth is healing on its own.

Advocating to do this once a month and let the earth breathe, Hina said that maybe we all can learn from this experience and see a positive change around us. When asked what would be the impact of the lockdown on cinema, the actor said that she was talking to casting director Mukesh Chhabra about it. He said that while there were 10 films releasing every month earlier, it would now come down to 1 or 2. So, there will definitely a ripple effect.

The actor also shared that she feels the filmmakers would opt for the OTT platforms to push out their films. Meanwhile, airlines and theatres would decide to space out their seating arrangements. Furthermore, she shunned down the possibilities of travelling anywhere anytime soon.

Also Read: Smartphone: Hina Khan’s look from her short film reminds of Anushka Sharma aka Mamta from Sui Dhaaga

Also Read: Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi share cryptic posts amid reports of separation

On the professional front, Hina Khan will be seen in an upcoming short film titled Smartphone, in which she will be seen in a de-glam look. The short film is slated for a release on April 24, 2020.

Also Read: Lockdown stories: Sidharth Shukla’s mother exempts him from cooking, here’s why

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App