Coronavirus Lockdown: Hina Khan is making the most out of her time in quarantine. Recently, the actor treated her fans with some no makeup selfies on Instagram.

Hina Khan is one actor who is very confident with or without makeup. She is not afraid to embrace her natural self on camera and treats her fans with no makeup selfies every once in a while. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the actress has been doing everything to keep her social media engaging and interact with her fans time and again. Be it cooking, cleaning, sketching to sharing informative videos, the actress has made sure to make this down time a productive one.

Last night, Hina Khan was rather in a relaxed mood and shared a bunch of no makeup selfies on her Instagram story. Expressing through photos that she is very lazy, Hina continued to share selfies with good night message, a picture with her favourite soft toy Pooh, and a pouting selfie. Looking at the photos, it is very evident that she is rather in a mood to share no-makeup selfies rather than sleeping, which was hilarious yet adorable.

With a fan following of over 7 million followers on Instagram, Hina Khan is no less than a social media sensation. She uses her social media platform effectively to connect with her audiences and serve some fashion and fitness motivation.

On the professional front, Hina Khan will be seen in an upcoming short film titled Smartphone. The short film is slated for a release on April 24, 2020. Recently, Hina Khan also hinted at a possible collaboration with AltBalaji in a recent post. Moreover, her upcoming films include Wish List, The Country Of The Blind.

