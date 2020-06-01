Actor Hina Khan is making the most out of her time in coronavirus lockdown. She recently turned a beautician for herself and did her threading at home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to become aatmanirbhar, i.e self reliance has inspired Hina Khan to action. As millions of women find it difficult to groom themselves amid lockdown since saloons are still shut in many parts of the country, Hina has taken it upon herself to do her eyebrows and upper lips. On Sunday evening, the actress shared a series of snaps on her Instagram story, in which she explained what all she does to keep herself beautiful all the time.

In her Instagram story, Hina Khan shared that she applies a mixture of castor oil and peppermint oil on her hair. She then went forward to do her eyebrows and upper lips with a thread. When that was done, she scrubbed her face and applied a face mask. Sharing the photos on her Instagram story, Hina Khan wrote let’s made a powder moochi before she removes the lockdown effect on her upper lips and eyebrows. She is on her own, atmnirbhar. She does it herself.

When asked if the lockdown is similar to staying in the Bigg Boss house, Hina Khan told a news portal that Bigg Boss and the time in quarantine are poles apart. She is not using any tactic right now. On being quipped how is she coping up with this phase, Hina responded that she is cooking, cleaning, working out and watching stuff online to divert her mind with positive and productive things.

On the professional front, Hina Khan is all set to feature in Zee 5’s Original Film Unlock alongside Kushal Tandon. The film will be released on June 26.

