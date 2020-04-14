Coronavirus lockdown: Khatron Ke Khiladi's special season titled Best Of Best featuring ex and new contestants like Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai stands cancelled as of now. The decision has been reportedly taken owing to coronavirus scare.

Coronavirus lockdown: After Bigg Boss 13, fans of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have been eagerly waiting for their favourite on-screen jodi to collaborate once again on the small screen and that too on a reality show. While the makers did manage to hear their plea, it seems like fate has some other plans in store. Reports are rife that the Khatron Ke Khialdi team was planning a special season of the best of best contestants of previous seasons and had planned to rope in not just celebrities Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan, who have been a part of the show, but also fresh faces like Rashami Desai.

A report by a news portal suggests that celebrities like Hina Khan, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi, Bharti Singh and Rithvik Dhanjani had already agreed to be a part of the show while negotiations were on with Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Karishma Tanna. The show was planned in such a manner that these ex and new contestants would fight it out amongst themselves for the coveted trophy.

The celebrities were expected to fly out to Thailand from April 2 to April 22. Meanwhile, it was planned that the show will be aired right after the current season of Khatron Ke Khiladi’s wrap up. However, as the plans stand now, no new episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are being aired right now due to COVID-19 scare. Moreover, the grand finale of the current season has also not been shot yet.

Amidst the uncertainty, it is unlikely that Khatron Ke Khiladi Best Of Best season will take place. Henceforth, it seems like the audiences would have to wait a little longer to see their favourite superstars collaborate on the small screen again.

