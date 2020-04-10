Coronavirus lockdown: In her latest post, Hina Khan can be seen making a bhatura but ends up calling it a phooli hui poori. After posting the video, fans questioned her if she is sure that it is a poori because it looks more like a bhatura.

Coronavirus lockdown: Hina Khan is one actor who is making the most out of her time in quarantine during a nationwide lockdown in India due to coronavirus outbreak. In her free time, the actor has been following her every passion that she couldn’t find time for in her earlier routine. From regular workouts, sketching, cleaning the house, sharing informational videos on safety precautions that one must take to cooking, the actor has kept everyone glued to her social media profile.

However, her latest video is making everyone go ROFL with the innocence with which Hina Khan makes a blooper in the kitchen. In the video shared by her on Instagram, the actress can be making seen deep frying a bhatura. As she expresses her excitement over the same, Hina confuses a bhatura with poori and asks her fans to take a look at her ‘phooli hui poori’.

Not just in the video, Hina also mentioned in the caption if anyone wants to have her first ever phooli hui poori. She further expressed her excitement by adding hashtags like #CookingDiariesWithHK and #RookieChefHK. Soon after the video was posted, not just fans but also her friends told her that her phooli hui poori looks more like a bhatura.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Mumbai Police’s filmi response to Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan is unmissable

Sonu Thukral, with whom Hina collaborated for her music video titled Bhasoodi, commented whether if she is sure that it is a poori because the size resembles to a bhatura. Soon after, Hina edited the caption of her post and clarified that it is a bhatura indeed. She also called it a Rookie mistake.

Also Read: After Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes turns tutor, reveals how social media should be put to use during coronavirus lockdown

Take a look at how Hina Khan has been spending her time in quarantine:

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: Salman Khan praises his fans for abiding lockdown rules

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App