Coronavirus lockdown: Hina Khan is one actor who is making the most out of her time in quarantine during a nationwide lockdown in India due to coronavirus outbreak. In her free time, the actor has been following her every passion that she couldn’t find time for in her earlier routine. From regular workouts, sketching, cleaning the house, sharing informational videos on safety precautions that one must take to cooking, the actor has kept everyone glued to her social media profile.
However, her latest video is making everyone go ROFL with the innocence with which Hina Khan makes a blooper in the kitchen. In the video shared by her on Instagram, the actress can be making seen deep frying a bhatura. As she expresses her excitement over the same, Hina confuses a bhatura with poori and asks her fans to take a look at her ‘phooli hui poori’.
Not just in the video, Hina also mentioned in the caption if anyone wants to have her first ever phooli hui poori. She further expressed her excitement by adding hashtags like #CookingDiariesWithHK and #RookieChefHK. Soon after the video was posted, not just fans but also her friends told her that her phooli hui poori looks more like a bhatura.
Sonu Thukral, with whom Hina collaborated for her music video titled Bhasoodi, commented whether if she is sure that it is a poori because the size resembles to a bhatura. Soon after, Hina edited the caption of her post and clarified that it is a bhatura indeed. She also called it a Rookie mistake.
Take a look at how Hina Khan has been spending her time in quarantine:
So here is my attempt to teach some simple measures of how to make a mask at home. I tried to make the process and the masks, both as interesting as possible for you guys and hope it will encourage a lot of you to make one for yourself. #WeAreInThisTogether #LetsFightCovid19
They say your past never leaves you. In this phase of worldwide travel bans and lockdowns and Pandemic a traveller’s soul may fall into jitters. The same happened to me when I bumped into this old boarding card while cleaning my bags. I was floating in and around the oh-so-sweet fond memories as soon as I lay eyes on them.. The reality sinked them without compassion and left me rough and sore. Here’s a funny version of that real life, heartbreaking, mind wreaking, soul crushing true story for all you beautiful people. Have added few inspirational Balaji elements to it, keeping the Balaji spirit high @ektarkapoor Have a laugh ..🤣🤣🤣 Until We Spread our Wings Again .. So long !
Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there! Stay Safe and let us al avoid silly #LoopHoles #21LockDown #WeAreInThisTogether
My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge..And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown #21DayLockDown #StayIndoors #Meditation #SketchingTime
