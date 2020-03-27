If there is one actor who is keeping everyone engaged and entertained during a nationwide lockdown with her social media posts, then it is Hina Khan. From finding out her hidden talents, sharing her workout routines, interacting with her fans via live videos or spreading a social message, the actor is at forefront setting a positive example on social media. On March 22, 2020, the actor got into a video call with Kasautii Zindagii Kay starcast and gave everyone a sneak peek into the same on her Instagram story.
In the story, we can see Hina Khan along with Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey, Sahil Anand and Shreya Nahal on a video call. The screen grab of the video session also shows a message that says let’s bring the house down with KZK gang video sessions. The gang of 5 also expressed that they are missing Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, who could not be a part of the live session.
After the video chat screen grab with KZK team, Hina Khan also treated her fans with some pictures of her sketches. Sharing the sketches on her Instagram account, Hina requested everyone to refrain from judging her as she is not a professional and is holding the sketch pencil after years.
Workwise, Hina Khan was recently seen in Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked. Post which, she also has films like Lines, The Country of Blind, Wish List among many others lined up.
#NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all. A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint. And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.. #NoVirusCanStopCreativity this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times specially because now we’re home and well rested.. Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day.
Well I am not an expert but I had a look at one of the videos released by Professionals.. But I did not share that one and decided to create a video whr I personally am demonstrating same steps and safety measures, so that you all can relate to it and follow the right way on how to wear a basic simple surgical mask.. As a responsible citizen I would also like to convey that this basic mask will not provide you with complete safety from the virus.. while this basic surgical mask may be effective in blocking splashes and large particle droplets but it does not filter or block very small particles in the air that may b transmitted by coughing and sneezing..but sadly majority of the people in our country are using this very basic simple surgical mask..Due to scarcity of masks and lack of awareness people are forced to buy these thin layered disposable masks..This is why I though that I shud atleast help them to wear it the right way.. I wud also like to urge people to opt for N95 respirator masks which seals your nose chin and mouth properly and is a bit more safer thn the basic surgical mask..although it’s not easily available, you may also go for a simple thick layered padded cloth mask, and you can reuse it, if washed properly with antiseptic and warm water, and if properly ironed.. I also agree to the fact that no matter how efficient a respirator is, it wont eliminate the exposure entirely🙏 since this virus progressively crawls through the bronchial tubes and affects our lungs, we have to take precautions by washing hands and wear masks when you step out.
With the Covid-19 outbreak, for precautionary measures, everything around us is shut.. Gymnasiums, pools, Zumba classes, dance classes everything.. but I pledge to take care of my body.. we can workout at home.. we can eat right and inspire people to not give up on thr bodies.. Fall in love with caring for yourself, Body Mind and Spirit.. It’s time to heal, It’s time to #SelfCare …let’s exercise and learn new ways of being #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle
