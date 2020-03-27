Coronavirus lockdown: Hina Khan is making the most out of her time during a nationwide lockdown due to novel coronavirus outbreak in India. The actress recently not only got in touch with Kasautii Zindagii Kay starcast via a video call but also treated fans with her sketches.

If there is one actor who is keeping everyone engaged and entertained during a nationwide lockdown with her social media posts, then it is Hina Khan. From finding out her hidden talents, sharing her workout routines, interacting with her fans via live videos or spreading a social message, the actor is at forefront setting a positive example on social media. On March 22, 2020, the actor got into a video call with Kasautii Zindagii Kay starcast and gave everyone a sneak peek into the same on her Instagram story.

In the story, we can see Hina Khan along with Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey, Sahil Anand and Shreya Nahal on a video call. The screen grab of the video session also shows a message that says let’s bring the house down with KZK gang video sessions. The gang of 5 also expressed that they are missing Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, who could not be a part of the live session.

After the video chat screen grab with KZK team, Hina Khan also treated her fans with some pictures of her sketches. Sharing the sketches on her Instagram account, Hina requested everyone to refrain from judging her as she is not a professional and is holding the sketch pencil after years.

Workwise, Hina Khan was recently seen in Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked. Post which, she also has films like Lines, The Country of Blind, Wish List among many others lined up.

