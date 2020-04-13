With Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Hina Khan has time and again proved that she is one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi Television Industry. The actress raises the bar with her performances and this is what makes her a fans favourite. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Hina recently revisited her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay days and treated everyone with some throwback photos.

Hina Khan shared an old photo from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she can be seen posing with Mohsin Khan, who plays Kartik in the show. While sharing the photo on her Instagram story, she also mentioned that she misses travelling. Post which, Hina Khan shared a fan-made collage of her character Komolika’s expressions and called it Komolicious, thereby revisiting her Kasautii Zindagii Kay days.

Interestingly, the actress also shared an interesting video on her Instagram channel showcasing how Ekta Kapoor would remake Money Heist (In Kasautii Zindagii Kay style). In the caption, Hina expressed that Nikaaa fever is everywhere. Thanking Ekta Kapoor for sending the video across, Hina also tagged Aamna Sharif in the post.

During her time in quarantine, Hina Khan has been doing various things to keep herself busy. These include doing household chores, cooking, sketching, working out and reconnecting with her friends and colleagues. She has kept everyone hooked to her Instagram profile with her regular, timely and entertaining posts.

