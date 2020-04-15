Coronavirus Lockdown: Hina Khan is one of the most loved television celebrity who has gathered a lot of fan following for her self with her hard work and talent.

Coronavirus Lockdown: Hina Khan is one of the most loved television celebrity who has gathered a lot of fan following for her self with her hard work and talent. Undoubtedly, she has done a lot to got audience love as well as some amazing projects. Hina Khan has recently worked in a Bollywood film with which she has made her debut.

But before that Hina Khan is an Internet gaga. She always remains a top priority on the internet as she always enjoys the interaction with her fans. Amid lockdown as well, she managed to make fun and emotional interaction with the fans. The best part about Hina Khan is her way of meeting fans. In the last few days, we have seen Hina Khan making videos and listing them on Instagram.

In some video she shared her cooking talent, in some, she teaches people how to make masks at home. She shared some throwback memories and in some pictures and videos, she shared her lockdown experience. In her recent video, she did a fun job for the fans.

She sneezed in the video and said please it’s okay. She said that her fans need not worry, it can be normal sneezing as well, some partial got stuck into the nose and it’s very important to throw them out to keep your nose clean. Just as Ghar ki Safai the actress said. Hina Khan’s crazy video will surely leave you in splits. For more details stay tuned to NewsX.

