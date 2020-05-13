Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Ibrahim Ali Khan is entertaining his admirers on TikTok with hilarious videos. Take a look-

If there is one star kid for whom everyone is rooting for, it has to be Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. His uncanny familiarity with Saif Ali Khan, undeniable good looks and humour, make him one of the most promising debutants of Indian Film Industry. Ever since Sara Ali Khan has made her acting debut, talks have started around Ibrahim’s acting debut and fans simply cannot wait.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Ibrahim Ali Khan has not only been making appearances on Sara’s Instagram more often, but also treated his admirers with a TikTok account. His TikTok account is flooded with hilarious yet relatable videos, which give a sneak peak into what’s more to come.

Take this video for example. In the video, Ibrahim can be seen playing a dual role. He not only changes his avatar but also his accent. His acting skills are at full display as he steps into different characters and aces his lines. Another video shows his different reactions to texts from someone special vs texts from mom.

Also Read: Mahabharat’s Arjun aka Shaheer Sheikh takes a trip down the memory lane amidst lockdown, see photos

Also Read: After breakup with Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai says she’s done with true love

Speaking about Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting aspirations, Sara said in a recent interview with a news portal that he has not even gone to college yet so acting is a while way. He is interested in it and and is passionate about it. He is going to LA to study film so if he wants to do it, then he definitely will. Emphasising that it requires a lot of hard work and prep, Sara said that just the desire to be in the movies is enough right now, but he has to work towards it. Making that dream a reality is upon him. On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Als0 Read: Madhurima Tuli on Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill bond: From applying oil to teasing each other, they were real

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App