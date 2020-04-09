The most iconic show Hum Paanch is back on Zee Tv after public demand. Hum Paanch is one of the most favourite shows of the 70s that every family has watched.

The most iconic show Hum Paanch is back on Zee Tv after public demand. Hum Paanch is one of the most favourite shows of the 70s that every family has watched. And this show has also remembered for Vidya Balan’s performance in the show as has turned out to be a Bollywood actress after the film. She has done many phenomenal roles after that and won back to back awards for her incredible films like The Dirty Picture, Kahani and more. Well, Hum Paanch is not one show that is telecasting back on television during a lockdown.

There are many iconic shows that will remind you of the best days of life in quarantine. Watching Ramayan and Mahabharat have now become the daily routine for all now as it has been in 80’s. The show like Shaktiman which has given Indian’s their first superhero is also re-telecasting on television.

Also show like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Bomkesh Bakshi and others have also started to impress the audience in the lockdown. Well it is not easy to forget those shows but watching then again is the biggest satisfaction and the interesting thing is all the generations have must recall at least one of the shows because at that time all the shows were made after considering the age groups.

Well, all those who are in their 20’s wanting back the shows like Son Pari, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Agdam Bagdam Tigdam, Karishma Ka Karishma, Sharrarat and other. These shows have made many childhoods memorable. Well, the lockdown is not that frustrating and boring now, people are spending time with their families. They are watching their favourite shows and taking healthy diets. If you are also getting bored and have not started the same then try this exiting schedule and watch your favourite shows again.

