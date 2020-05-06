Coronavirus Lockdown: Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was slated to release on April 24, is likely to release on Netflix. The makers of Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli are also in talks with OTT giants for a digital release.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, several filmmakers are reconsidering the decision to release their films in theatres. Even after the lockdown is lifted, cinema halls are likely to remain shut for a long time due to social distancing norms. After reports of films like Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Kriti Sanon’s Mimi and Sunny Kaushal’s Shiddat taking the digital route, the latest films to join the list are Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: Kargil Girl and Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli are reportedly the two films that are going to skip a theatrical release and premiere directly on OTT platfoms to quickly reach the audiences. A source close to the film units has revealed to an entertainment portal that the shooting and post-production work of Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena is complete while Khaali Peeli has some finishing touches left that will be done soon.

While Amazon and Netflix were both eying to release Gunjan Saxena, it seems Netflix has bagged the film and the talks have reached an advanced stage. The source added that it is a smart move on the end of Zee Studios. There is no point stalling the film until cinema halls open. One doesn’t know when the situation will improve.

Starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is based on the life of first female Indian Airforce Pilot in combat Gunjan Saxena. It was slated to hit the screens on April 24, 2020. Khaali Peeli, on the other hand, stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in lead roles and revolves around a series of events that unfold in one night. The film was slated to release on June 12, 2020.

