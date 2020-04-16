Coronavirus lockdown: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor had joined a video call to celebrate the birthday of their Director from Dostana 2. Well in the past few days Janhvi Kapoor has been seen slightly more active on social media as she is posting videos and she making some crazy stuff with sister Khushi Kapoor and she is enjoying quarantine with the family. In the past sea days, she also posted her moods and her styles on social media.

Now she has been celebrating the birthday on a video call, as it is a nationwide lockdown and sharing the memories with friends and co-actors from the sets of Dostana 2. Recently we have seen Janhvi Kapoor doing some Damshadas kind of videos with Khushi Kapoor, where she revealed who spends more money, who visits more places, who will many first and who will be having kids first?

The sister’s crazy quarantine activities will make you feel crazy too. Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aryan were working on the project before the lockdown and the film was also almost done and has to bring soon. The things are totally changed now, people are waiting for Lakshaya’s debut also. But is seems that due to this extended lockdown the film schedule will also get extended.

The scheduled film is now on hold and the rescheduling of this film will happen. A number of films will face the clashing dates and might be these films will not get enough space which they needed.

